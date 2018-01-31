Mohammed bin Rashid visits Arab Health Exhibition

Accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Mohammed toured the exhibition where more than 4,000 companies and exhibitors, representing more than 65 countries, are displaying their latest products in healthcare technology.

During a stop at the Dubai Health Authority stand, the Ruler of Dubai was briefed by Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of DHA, on the latest technologies used in the emirate's hospitals and health centres as part of efforts to provide the highest quality healthcare services.

He also launched the Emirates Health Services Establishment, EHSE, during his visit to the Ministry of Health and Prevention's stand. EHSE aims to provide a world-class health care system and enhance the role of the Ministry as a key legislative body for the healthcare sector in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, on modern methods for treating diabetes through the use of stem cells. He also launched a programme called 'Enaya', which means 'care' in Arabic and a system which allows access to patient health records from all hospitals across the country.

During a stop at the Abu Dhabi Health Authority's stand, Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the latest smart technologies used in the hospitals and health centres in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He also visited the Philips International platform and Siemens International platform where he learned about the companies latest medical equipment, which are being exhibited for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa.