UAE to celebrate innovation and creative minds as innovation month kicks off on February 1st

The largest national initiative to celebrate innovation and creative thinkers, the month-long event covers all emirates and regions of the country, focusing on a different emirate every week (with some emirates set to be covered simultaneously).

Some 100 main activities are on the initiative’s agenda and will be organised by the Executive Councils in each of the seven emirates, in addition to hundreds of other events across the country.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Chairman of the Science Technology and Innovation higher committee, asserted that UAE Innovation Month is an embodiment of the UAE leadership’s vision and clear directives to transform the country into an open global laboratory to experiment with avant-garde policies and programmes. The UAE Government has successfully established innovation as a work ethic, he noted, adding that the country is now embarking on a new phase that focuses on results and empowering individuals.

UAE Innovation Month is the fruit of the complementarity, synergy and collaboration between the Federal Government, the Executive Councils of the emirates, private-sector companies, and various academic and social institutions, Al Gergawi explained. This makes it the largest national event of its kind in the UAE, underlining innovation’s pivotal role in forecasting and building the future, he concluded.

Itinerary: From Abu Dhabi to All Seven Emirates of the UAE

UAE Innovation Month is set to open in Abu Dhabi, where a series of events will mark the first week of the initiative on February 1-7. The event continues with its second week (February 8-14) in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah simultaneously, before moving on to Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain on February 15-21. UAE Innovation Month finally concludes its events in Dubai on February 22-28, 2018.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued directives to expand UAE Innovation Week, launching the first UAE Innovation Month to be held from February 1 to 28, 2018, following the success of the second edition of the UAE Innovation Week in November 2016.

UAE Innovation Month reflects the UAE leadership’s directives to establish innovation as a work ethic and way of life. Federal Government agencies, private-sector companies, academic institutions, local entrepreneurs, and members of the wider community in all its segments have shown great enthusiasm and active involvement in the month-long national event.