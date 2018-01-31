ESMA implements the 1st medical tools measurement in the GCC level

in coordination and integration with concerned local authorities in each emirate, in order to ensure the accuracy of the medical measuring instruments used, which include the measurement of temperature and blood pressure and medical syringes. Said Abdulla AL Maeeni, Director General of ESMA.

He said that "ESMA" were sent last month to all private hospitals, clinics and medical centers nationwide to inform them of the start of the periodic monitoring process on the measuring instruments used in these institutions to ensure their validity, and the accuracy of the medical measuring tools used in the establishments and markets, in order to promote the principles of consumer protection and ensure access to a distinctive and sound service. He added.

ESMA were achieved from about 100 samples of medical instruments in cooperation with the local authorities with jurisdiction, including medical centers and pharmacies, stressing that the Authority is undertaking federal efforts to increase the effectiveness of conformity assessment programs, through intensifying procedures to control the quality and safety of products traded on markets and ensure that they comply with UAE standards issued by the Authority.

He said that these measures will contribute to improving the quality of products in all sectors through the application of conformity verification programs to provide incentives and tools to support their competition with other products. He said.

The federal campaign will continue on a regular basis throughout the year. All private hospitals, clinics and medical centers will be covered by the geographical extension of the UAE.

The project will start from the Emirate of Dubai. We will cooperate with the Municipality and related parties. This is a new phase of cooperation and coordination between federal and local government institutions. Emirate.

Measurement results

"The results of the measurement have a direct impact on the health and safety of individuals," explained Amina Zainal, Director of Standard Dept.

"We carefully care about the accuracy of measurements resulting from medical devices and devices. Certain limits are permitted and have been developed on the basis of international standards, standards and practices. She said.

The Authority also ensures the establishment of systems to identify permissible errors in medical measurements, and ESMA is responsible for supervising national measurement standards, which include 11 measurement areas, including measurement of mass, pressure, temperature, strength, torque, flow and dimensions, as well as electrical measurements Size and time.

The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology "ESMA", as the body responsible for the implementation of the national system of measurement, gave the subject of medical measurements of great importance due to the impact of medical diagnosis results in the health of citizens and residents and visitors.