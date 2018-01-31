UAE committee meet with Yemeni officials to review Hadramout's electricity needs

This is in response to directives by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to provide all the necessary support to ensure a steady supply of electricity in the region.

The Governor of Hadramout Major General Faraj Salemin Al-Bahsani, local officials and representatives from the Emirates Red Crescent discussed the state of Hadramout and its surrounding areas’ electricity, the challenges faced and potential action plans to help cover the region's needs throughout the year.

In his presentation to the Committee, Al-Bahsani addressed the most significant problems and difficulties facing electricity companies in the coast and Wadi Hadramout and laid out proposed methods to support access to electricity.

Local electricity officials also presented their plans and proposals and the energy needs of the province.

Al-Bahsani expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its support of the governorate in a number of sectors, including in security and rebuilding its infrastructure following the damage caused by the war launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militias.