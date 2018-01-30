UAE, Mozambique accelerate investment cooperation

During the meeting, Dr. Al Afari highlighted the UAE government’s interest in developing its overall relations with Mozambique while valuing the desire of Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, to promote economic co-operation with the UAE and strengthen their bilateral relations.

Dr. Al Afari noted the willingness of UAE companies to invest in Mozambique, stressing the embassy’s readiness to provide all support in this regard in a way that will benefit the people of Mozambique.

Martinho expressed his happiness with the meeting and his ministry’s readiness to strengthen relations between the two friendly countries through developing all possible channels of co-operation, while pointing out that Mozambique is looking forward to the UAE to transfer its overall expertise of its companies, especially as his country aims to adopt the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

He also promised to keep the UAE embassy informed about the latest investment developments in his country.