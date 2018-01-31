Anti-Terror Quartet condemns UN report on Qatari crisis as biased, misleading

The quartet in a statement on the report issued by the commission based on their visit to Qatar on November 24, 2017, affirmed that the crisis is attributed to Qatar’s support of individuals and entities globally involved in funding terrorism and promoting of terror ideologies and hate rhetoric in the Arab region via media outlets belonging directly to the State of Qatar or funded by Qatari figures.

The statement said the boycott staged by the four countries against Qatar is a sovereign right for defending their national security and comes as a normal reaction that is even less in its intensity to the practices of the Qatari government and its support of terrorism in contravention to the UN Charter, international laws and all relevant resolutions issued by the Human Rights Council and UN General Assembly.

In the meantime, the four countries affirmed that the boycott is not targeted against the Qatari people with whom the quartet have deeply rooted brotherly, tribal and fraternity bonds and ties.

The four countries expressed their rejection of the content and results of the report, which they reiterated, include unfounded allegations and accusations that fly in the face of reason and truth.

The report reflects blatant bias in favour of the Qatari view which is founded on fake allegations that Doha is seeking to promote regionally and internationally, added the statement.

The four countries affirmed their reservations about the way and timing of leaking the report by the Qatari National Human Rights Commission during a news conference held in the Qatari capital on January 8, 2018, said the statement, noting that the UN Commission did not send the report to the missions of the four countries before publishing it on Monday January 8th, 2018.

They confirm that the technical reports compiled by the Commission at the request of member states seek to transfer expertise for developing the human rights system and tackle violations of human rights in the state concerned.

The four countries explain that it's quite clear that the key goal of the Qatari government from its request for a visit by the Commission's technical team comes within the framework of the media and political mobilisation regarding the visit and its final report and not for a sublime goal to transfer expertise.

The quartet denounced the continuing Qatari policies as lacking credibility and good faith in dealing with the UN and its international specialised technical agencies and the reports issued by international organisations.

Accordingly, the four countries call on the Commission to tackle the systematic inaccuracies and procedural mistakes contained in the report which don't fall in line with international standards, the mandate of the Commission and the nature of work of the technical mission sent to Qatar in a manner that doesn't transcend the geographical borders of the state that request the technical support.

The four countries underline the contempt of the Qatari government of any serious initiative to solve the political crisis and its continuous attempts to mislead the international community with regards to the main causes behind the crisis by directing accusations against the four countries in international organisations despite the great efforts being exerted by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, confirm the fact that Qatar has no true and honest intention over the short run to bring ties with the boycotting nation to the normal course.