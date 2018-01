The agreement was signed in the presence of Ghazi Abdullah Salem bin Ashour Al Mahri, the UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, who is the country's permanent representative to the African Union, on the sidelines of the 30th African Union Summit.

Citizens from Burkina Faso holding diplomatic passport can also travel to the UAE without pre-entry visa.

The MoU is expected to have a positive impact on trade, investment and tourism exchange and take bilateral cooperation to new heights.