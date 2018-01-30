Abdulrahman Al Owais discusses health co-operation with U.S. Ambassador

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Selim Al Olama, Under-Secretary at the ministry, and several officials, Al Owais expressed the hope of promoting further opportunities for joint action in various areas of medicine and health, as well as benefitting from U.S. expertise.

He also highlighted the deep relations between the UAE and the U.S. and the importance of co-ordination and co-operation in pharmaceuticals, medical registration and innovation in medical practices.

He added that the UAE’s achievements are due to the directives of the wise leadership to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 and benefit from artificial intelligence, remote medicine and advanced medical technologies, to provide the best treatment and preventive services to the community in a sustainable and healthy environment.

Leaf praised the UAE’s advanced level of health services and its success in organising international conferences while expressing her country’s desire to promote joint action, in light of the ongoing developments witnessed by the health sector, to serve the interests of both countries.