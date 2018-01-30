UAE Embassy continues Emirati Response Campaign to meet needs of Syrian refugees

The campaign started by a number of Emirati institutions is in line with the Year of Zayed 2018.

The Attache has distributed 1000 food packages during the past two days in Qasqas Area in Beirut, in partnership with the Relief and Humanitarian Aid Authority affiliated with the Dar al-Fatwa in Lebanon and a donation from the Sharjah Charity International.

Beneficiaries praised the continued Emirati assistance, saying that the campaign has been started at the right time especially in light of the current cold weather in Lebanon.