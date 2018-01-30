'UAE Doctors' launches first Zayed Humanitarian Hospital specialist clinics to treat Rohingya refugees

Located in the camp for Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, the UAE Doctors' specialist clinics programme is the first initiative of its kind.

The clinics will provide diagnostic, treatment and preventive services for Rohingya refugees, as part of a joint initiative between the Zayed Giving Initiative, Dar Al Ber Association, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, under the supervision of the Emirates Programme for Community and Specialised Volunteering, in partnership with the Hope Foundation for Motherhood and Childhood in Bangladesh, and in coordination with official authorities.

The initiative is a unique model of humanitarian and volunteer work and medical partnership, which aims to ease the suffering of vulnerable refugees, regardless of their gender, race or religion and in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2018 as the Year of Zayed.

Dr. Reem Othman, Humanitarian Work Ambassador, said that heart, chest and dermal clinics have already been opened and more specialist clinics will be launched in the future, under the supervision of visiting specialist doctors and as part of an operational plan to help find realistic solutions to health problems, which the Rohingya refugees are suffering from.

She explained that the UAE Doctors had set an outstanding example of medical volunteer work and have managed, in a short period, to operate the UAE field hospital, which has treated over 12,000 children and elderly patients suffering from chronic and contagious diseases. The field hospital is equipped with advanced equipment and is the first Arab hospital to provide diagnostic, treatment and preventive services for Rohingya refugees, she added.

Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and President of UAE Doctors, said that operating the field hospital is part of the voluntary efforts of UAE humanitarian organisations to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Omran Mohammed Abdullah, Chairman of the Charity Projects Sector at the Dar Al Ber Association and Head of the Emirati Medical Volunteer Team, said that the work of the Zayed Humanitarian Hospital in Bangladesh reflects the efforts of Emirati humanitarian organisations to rescue refugees around the world, in partnership with local and international humanitarian organisations.

Dr. Abdullah Shehab, Executive Director of UAE Doctors, said that the hospital is being operated in three phases. The first phase is establishing a field hospital with a capacity of 10 beds, supervised by a UAE-Bangladesh medical volunteer team while the second phase consists of operating the field hospital with a 20 bed capacity, which will be supplied with specialist treatment and surgical units, through large medical vehicles that can travel to camps to provide free medical services, in coordination with partner humanitarian foundations, he added.

The third phase will only be launched when there is a need for greater capacity and will involve a field hospital with a 30 to 40-bed capacity, Dr. Shehab concluded.