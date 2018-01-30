UAE a leading supporter of talent: Belhaif Al Nuaimi

He noted that the country’s main priorities include the promotion of talented UAE nationals, to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071.

The Minister made this statement while visiting an art exhibition organised by Mariam Al Ameri, an employee of the ministry, in the Al Manar Shopping Centre in Ras al-Khaimah, as part of the ministry’s efforts to support talented employees.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the ministry’s desire to support talented employees and its awareness of the importance of discovering outstanding talent, as well as supporting them and providing them with a motivating environment, through clear work programmes.

The three-day exhibition will showcase several artworks, including a poem by Al Ameri that was inspired by the UAE’s heritage and environment.