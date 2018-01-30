Mohammed bin Rashid receives Moldavian Prime Minister

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Filip and discussed with him a number of issues related to developing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, and building new bridges to explore each party's potential, especially with regard to building a commercial and investment partnership at the public and private sectors.

Filip praised the UAE's cultural and economic development, pointing out to the infrastructure, tourism, scientific and smart technology that is shaping new features of the UAE society. He also expressed his country's keenness to establish strong and distinguished relations with the UAE to benefit from both sides expertise and serve their common interest.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and the Moldovan Prime Minister witnessed the singing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on political consultations between the two countries, and an agreement on economic and technical cooperation, in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Tudor Ulianovschi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, while the agreement was signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Vitalie Iurcu, Moldavian Minister of Economy.

Sheikh Mohammed approved the signing of the MoU as a step towards continuous communication between the UAE and Moldova at all levels.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine and Non-Resident Ambassador to Moldova, and number of Moldavian senior officials.