Ajman Ruler orders construction of two fish markets in Masfout, Manama

During the association’s General Assembly, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association, said that Sheikh Humaid’s generous act aims to encourage UAE nationals to practice the profession and highlights his desire to support fishermen, provide for their needs, and help them overcome challenges to provide their families with a decent life.

Al Ghamlassy added that these initiatives also aim to increase financial proceeds, to help fishermen and encourage the establishment of investment projects for their future, as well as to ease their burdens and promote the efforts to provide large quantities of fish for the local market.