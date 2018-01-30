Abu Dhabi Police adjusts speed limit on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road

The Command called on all drivers to respect the new traffic law.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Director of the Central Operations Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police, said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, which connects the UAE to neighbouring countries, is a key strategic road project in Abu Dhabi, and features four lanes in each direction to support the movement of traffic.

He added that the road helps to facilitate the movement of international trade transportation and supports the economic, social and environmental growth of the region. Enlarging the road will help to improve the level of traffic safety, in line with Abu Dhabi Traffic Safety Strategy, he continued.

Al Dhaheri highlighted the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police to ensure safety on local roads, by intensifying surveillance and increasing the numbers of fixed and mobile radars, as well as establishing ambulance and rescue areas, which will ensure faster response times to traffic accidents.