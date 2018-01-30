Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahnoun bin Mohammed receive condolences from international delegations

Their Highnesses received Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said, representative of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman and Minister of Heritage and Culture; Sheikh Nasser Mohammed Al Ahmad Al Sabah, former Prime Minister of Kuwait and representative of the Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Sheikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, representative of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

The envoys conveyed the condolences of their leadership to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest Sheikha Hessa's soul in eternal peace, and grant the Al Nahyan family patience and solace.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed also received Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; Badr bin Saud bin Harib Al Busaidi, Oman's Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs; Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh and Khalid Mahfouz Bahah, who expressed their deepest of condolences on the death of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed.

Also receiving condolences were Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Executive Council Member; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, along with a number of Sheikhs.