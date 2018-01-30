Mohamed bin Zayed, Moldova PM discuss advance ties

Sheikh Mohamed and Filip discussed co-operation ties between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.

Moldova's Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences and solace to Sheikh Mohamed on the death of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, they reviewed the existing co-operation between the two countries in the political, economic, social, cultural and development domains and their desire to boost cooperation into wider horizons.

Sheikh Mohamed and Filip exchanged views on a number of the latest regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA).

Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Tudor Ulianovschi; Minister of Finance, Octavian Armasu; Minister of Education, Culture and Research Monica Babuc, and a number of officials accompanying Prime Minister of Moldova, also were present.