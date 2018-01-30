Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahnoun bin Mohammed receive more mourners on death of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed

The mourners expressed their sincere condolences to President Sheikh Khalifa and Al Nahyan Family, asking Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and grant them solace and patience to bear their loss.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, accepted condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tahnoun.

Condolences were also accepted by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Executive Council Member; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; as well as a number of Sheikhs.