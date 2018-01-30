UAE Ambassador and Singapore Trade Minister discuss bolstering cooperation

The two sides expressed the importance of enhancing UAE-Singapore partnerships at all levels and sectors in the interest of both countries. The officials also discussed the important outcomes of the Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum, which was held in Abu Dhabi in November 2017, and reviewed its recommendations.

The Minister praised the embassy's initiative to establish the Forum, and referred to the promising joint opportunities that can be utilised by both countries, further promoting and deepening the existing economic relations.

He also praised the level of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, noting their similar experiences in dealing with challenges and goals, which he said will make mutual cooperation more effective.

The UAE Ambassador reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen and deepen its partnership links with Singapore.