Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Spanish Congress of Deputies discuss relations

The two parties discussed the friendly relations between the two countries ways of developing them to serve common interests, especially in the security, economic and social fields.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern, highlighting the importance of enhancing joint cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism in all its forms.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah also referred to the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

Pastor welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and the accompanying delegation, saying that the visit reflects the common concern of the leadership of the two countries on exchanging visits and on furthering bilateral relations in the interest of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

After the meeting, the Spanish official accompanied Sheikh Abdullah on a tour of the premises of the Congress of Deputies.