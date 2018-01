During the call, the Somalian President conveyed his condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of late Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The Somali president expressed his sincere solace to the entire Al Nahyan Family, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Heaven.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Somali president for his sincere feelings, wishing progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Somalia.