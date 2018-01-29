UAE, Lebanon advancing health cooperation

The meeting ran on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2018, now running at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, with the Lebanese minister commending the great medical strides taken by the UAE and the impressive infrastructure boasted by the country, which helps draw key world medical events. He affirmed Lebanon's determination to benefit from the UAE expertise through accelerating the exchange of visits by the two countries officials.

Al Owais, for his part, reiterated the UAE keenness to apply best international practices in order to scale up the healthcare sector as per the latest world standards and solidify the culture of innovation in line with the policy adopted by the country's wise leadership to make the UAE one of the best world countries in terms of healthcare services.