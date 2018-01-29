Tahnoun bin Mohammed receives mourners on death of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed

The mourners expressed their sincere condolences, asking Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and grant the Al Nahyan family solace and patience to bear her loss.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tahnoun also received condolences from a number of other Sheikhs, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country, members of the Federal National Council, members of the Executive Council, senior commanders of the armed forces, the Ministry of the Interior, and a host of Emirati citizens.

Present were Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Executive Council Member; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority; Dr. Sheikh Mansour bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Ain Region; Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces; Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director General of the Security and Ports Affairs at Abu Dhabi Police; Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikhs and senior officials.