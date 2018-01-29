Saif bin Zayed attends signing of agreement between MoI, Etisalat to install fire alarm systems

The agreement was signed by Major General Jassem Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence at the MoI, and Saleh Al Abdooli, CEO of the Etisalat Group.

The signing was also attended by Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of the Police and General Security in Dubai; Issa Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Etisalat Group; Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Quality and Excellence at the Dubai Police; Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Acting Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Brigadier Dr. Rashid Sultan Al Khedr, Chairman of the Legal Counsel, and several officers from the General Command of the Civil Defence and the MoI, as well as officials from Etisalat.

The agreement is part of the directives of the wise leadership to adopt strategic plans that aim to improve safety procedures and the services offered by relevant authorities, as well as achieve their goals.

Al Marzouqi stated that the agreement is a practical step in adopting a technological solution, which was approved by Sheikh Saif in a meeting that was held recently and based on the opinions of specialists from the Civil Defence, to immediately begin connecting residential houses and villas to operations rooms of the Civil Defence, through an easily installed and independent smoke detection system, as well as to provide an internal warning whistle for the immediate evacuation of residents, as the first phase of action.

Al Marzouqi pointed out that the agreement is in line with the goals of the government accelerators for the response times of the civil defence sector in emergency cases, and aims to promote preventive measures and public safety standards in residential houses and commercial establishments.

He also called on the public to request the installation of the system through the MoI website. The ministry designed the system with the technical capability to connect to the Civil Defence operations rooms, as well as other features specified by technical bodies at the ministry, in co-operation with its partners, which comply with the main purpose of installing the system, he added.