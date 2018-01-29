Hamdan bin Rashid opens Arab Health 2018

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, opened on Monday, the Arab Health, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The 2018 edition of the event is expected to welcome more than 4,200 exhibiting companies and 103,000 attendees from 150+ countries.
 
Accompanying the exhibition will be 19 business, leadership and Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences providing the very latest updates and insights into cutting edge procedures, techniques and skills.
 
Arab Health 2018 will take place from 29th January to 1st February 2018 and will see the introduction of the Personal Healthcare Technology Zone. Exhibitors will display the latest in "Smart" Healthcare Technology that connects patients to physicians and hospitals/clinics.
 
With the aim of bridging the gap in medical knowledge, the carefully designed congress provides the very latest updates and insights into cutting edge procedures, techniques and skills.