UAE, Kazakhstan discuss boosting cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and means of enhancing and developing them in various fields, especially parliamentary cooperation.

Nigmatulin praised the official visit of Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, to the UAE in January, which contributed to boosting relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to implement the agreements during this visit, adding that his country looks forward to benefiting from the UAE experience in the fields of economy, modern technologies, and innovations.

The Chairman of the Parliament's Lower Chamber lauded the hard work and the prominent role played by the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan to strengthen mutual cooperation relations.

The ambassador, in turn, commented on the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and their leaders, emphasising the UAE's keenness to enhance these ties in all fields.

He noted that the UAE is interested in continuing fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan within the framework of regional and international organisations. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation through exchanging visits and experiences between concerned authorities in both countries.