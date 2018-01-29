Al Owais meets with Saudi, Omani ministers of health

The meeting, which was attended by Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention, and several officials, took place on the sidelines of the 2018 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which kicked-off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During their meeting, the ministers highlighted the importance of exchanging visits and knowledge in medical training and further education, as well as holding conferences, seminars and training courses, to raise the capacities of national medical personnel, benefit from the latest medical technologies, and apply the best health sector practices.

Al Owais said that the close ties and deep relations between the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman reflect the desire of their leadership to develop their relations while highlighting the UAE’s strategy to foresee the future, conceive creative sustainable healthcare solutions, and establish regional and international partnerships, to promote the UAE’s position as a leading international destination for sustainable health and improve its global competitiveness.

Dr. Al Rabiah and Dr. Al Saeedi highlighted the importance of developing the mutual relations and healthcare cooperation between the three countries and benefitting from their mutual experience while highlighting their desire to participate in the conference, which is a leading international platform for future healthcare solutions and an attractive destination for international medical companies.