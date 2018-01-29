Health Minister meets Finnish counterpart

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2018 and was attended by the Ministry Under-Secretary, Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, and a number of officials from both sides.

The two Ministers discussed opportunities for cooperation in the health research field and innovative solutions in early prevention, geriatrics, preventive medicine, as well as partnership in diagnostic medicine and the exchange of experience in medical practice. They also reviewed opportunities in continuing medical education, attracting of visiting physicians and benefiting from their expertise.

Al Owais said the UAE was keen to attract the latest health solutions, introducing innovative initiatives, investing in the future of health care, and implementing the UAE strategy for artificial intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution in the health field, based on telemedicine, robotic surgery and nanotechnology.

He also expressed the UAE's desire to develop relations between the two sides in various medical and health fields.

The Finnish Minister, in turn, expressed her admiration for the rapid development of the health sector in the UAE and praised the standard of the Arab Health Exhibition 2018.