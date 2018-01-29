Suqia reports on 2017 projects

In the Year of Zayed 2018, Suqia aims to continue its charity and volunteer projects around the world, under the guidance of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Suqia has managed to provide clean drinking water to over 7 million people around the world in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The Foundation was committed to achieving the objectives of the Year of Giving, and will continue in the Year of Zayed, according to the approach established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to promote sustainable development in needy communities, a statement said.

"These projects were tailored to meet the needs of the communities, according to the geographical and environmental characteristics of each country, including solutions such as drilling artesian wells, extending water networks, providing refrigerators and water tanks, and establishing water storage stations near springs," Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia, said.

Risalat Khair, a sustainable development project to provide clean drinking water to more than 15,000 people in Tajikstan, was launched by DEWA, in cooperation with Suqia and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment, to promote humanitarian development and sustainable work outside the UAE.

Suqia also managed the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, worth US$1 million. The award was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to encourage research institutions, individuals, and innovators worldwide, to find sustainable and innovative solutions for water scarcity using solar energy. The award has three categories: Innovative Projects Award, Innovative Research and Development Award, and Innovative Youth Award.