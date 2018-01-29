UAE Armed Forces issues noise disruption advice

Several divisions of the armed forces, involving helicopters, jets and armoured personnel carriers will begin practicing for the live-action show to be held on 24th February, at 04:30 pm.

The UAE Armed Forces and the Union Fortress Organising Committee are keen to provide the public an opportunity to enjoy live demonstrations of the dedicated and highly capable members of the UAE Armed Forces who strive to protect the country and every citizen and resident living on its land.

The Armed Forces has invited public to attend Union Fortress 3, where the audience will watch the magnificent show at Al Ain International Airport and via jumbo screens at both sides of the main stage.