UAE Armed Forces, U.S. Army conclude joint military exercise

The joint exercise demonstrated both forces’ professional combat capabilities and promoted the concepts of leadership, control and target accuracy while achieving the desired combined goals of both forces at its conclusion.

The two-week training exercise is part of a joint military agreement between the UAE and the U.S., which aims to promote military cooperation, joint action and the exchange of knowledge, to enhance the military coordination between the UAE and U.S. armies.

The exercise also reflects the ongoing desire of the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces to raise the military’s performance, efficiency and teamwork, based on a clear strategy to advance its overall level and combat readiness and deploy advanced equipment and weapons in all fields of operations.

The training achieved its planned goals and the UAE and U.S. forces successfully performed their role, reflecting the combat efficiency of the UAE Armed Forces in terms of leadership, control, adopting combat theories and unifying mutual military concepts, as well as implementing training methods with professionalism among ground forces, earning them trust in completing any task to defend the region’s security and stability.

The training is also part of a series of joint military exercises by the UAE Armed Forces throughout the year with the armed forces of friendly countries, which aims to raise their combat efficiency, acquire field experience and unifying military concepts and terms.