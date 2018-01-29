President receives Mohamed bin Zayed, accepts condolences on death of Sheikha Hessa

Sharjah24 – WAM: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Monday received at Al Bateen Palace condolences from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Al Ain Region, and members of Al Nahyan family on the death of the late Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Executive Council Member, were present.