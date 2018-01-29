RAK Ruler receives Mexican Ambassador

  • Monday 29, January 2018 in 1:53 PM
  • His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi
    His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, on Monday received Francesca Escobar, the Mexican Ambassador to the UAE, who came to greet him on the occasion of assuming her tenure in the country.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Escobar and wished her success in her new mission in boosting the existing relations between the two countries on various levels. 

During the meeting, which was held at the Ruler's palace in Saqr bin Mohammed city, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations between the UAE and Mexico and discussed ways of strengthening them in a number of fields, and means of consolidating them in the interest of the two friendly peoples. 

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.