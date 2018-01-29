RAK Ruler receives Mexican Ambassador

Sheikh Saud welcomed Escobar and wished her success in her new mission in boosting the existing relations between the two countries on various levels.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ruler's palace in Saqr bin Mohammed city, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations between the UAE and Mexico and discussed ways of strengthening them in a number of fields, and means of consolidating them in the interest of the two friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.