UAE hosts reception to celebrate UAE-Africa partnership

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, organised the event which was attended by a host of ministers and officials from African nations.

In her opening speech, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that the distinguished UAE-Africa relations stem from a common vision and destiny in all areas of cooperation, as well as in social, cultural, economic and historical ties.

She pointed out that the UAE views its partnership with Africa in a long-term basis, in order to effectively achieve cooperation with all its countries and peoples and seek new ways of cooperation at all levels.

Also speaking on the occasion, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said that UAE-Africa relations are comprehensive and extend beyond the political, diplomatic and economic, to reach culture and education, which raises people's cultural awareness of each other.

The reception also featured Emirati heritage and folklore performances and a pavilion which displayed traditional handicraft.

In the past five years, the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and Africa exceeded US$130 billion with a growth rate of over 37% achieving a trade surplus in favour of African countries worth $42.5 billion, making Africa one of the UAE's most important trading partners.