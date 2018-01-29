UAE Ambassador to Pakistan visits Punjab province

During the meeting, the Pakistani Governor hailed the developmental and humanitarian role played by the UAE in various parts of Punjab.

As part of his mission in the region, Al Zaabi also visited the Sheikh Zayed Hospital which opened in 1986 in the Punjabi capital, Lahore, where he was briefed about its work and projects, and visited the Plastic Surgery and Burn Unit, the Liver Transplant Unit and other hospital departments.

He also visited the headquarters of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry where he gave a presentation on the economic opportunities available in the UAE and another on the country's preparations to host the Expo 2020 Dubai. Al Zaabi also held talks and exchanged views with local officials on how to further develop mutual investment partnerships and increase trade exchange between the UAE and Pakistan.

The UAE Ambassador also met with the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Chief Executive Officer, Jahanzaib Burana, who briefed Al Zaabi on the economic potential and opportunities in the region and thanked the UAE for its interest in boosting economic relations with Pakistan. The meeting touched on mechanisms to enhance trade cooperation and investment opportunities During another visit, to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the UAE Ambassador learned about the city's unique experience in using modern and smart technology and surveillance cameras to improve public safety.

He also visited the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre in Lahore, which was established in 1985 and provides education to more than 500 students, where he delivered a lecture on the historical UAE-Pakistan relations which were laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.