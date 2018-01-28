Sultan, Hamdan bin Zayed condole Tahnoun bin Mohammed on death of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed Al Nahyan

  • Sunday 28, January 2018 in 11:01 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, offered their condolences Sunday in Al Ain, to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region and Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, on of the death of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed Al Nahyan.
They expressed their heartfelt condolences, prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.
 
Sheikh Tahnoun also received condolences from top officials and a number of Emiratis.
 
Among those who also attended the mourning majlis were Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority; a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.