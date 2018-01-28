FNC committee continues discussing policy of FEWA

The committee reviewed FEWA's policy based upon three concerns: the authority’s strategic plan, the development of services provided to nationals, and the fees for services provided to nationals.

The meeting was attended by the members of the committee, including Aisha Rashid Laytim, Faisal Hareb Al Dhabahy and Khalid Ali bin Zayed, along with committee moderator Afraa Rashid Al Basty.

Al Kammali said the meeting today saw the committee reviewing the results of field visits carried out this month to local authorities that provide electricity and water services, the meetings between the committee and nationals through seminars and panel discussions held in the different emirates, and its meetings with FEWA representatives.

He added that the committee compared and analysed the services provided by FEWA with that of local authorities. It also conducted an analytical comparison with the services of similar authorities in the GCC countries to explore their challenges and their potential achievements, especially since it has come a long way in overcoming the challenges to provide high-quality services.