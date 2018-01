In his message, King Hamad expressed his sincere condolences, asking Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy on the deceased.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince of Bahrain, Deputy Supreme Commander and the First Deputy for the Prime Minister, and Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, also sent two similar messages to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.