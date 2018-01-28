Jordanian Minister of Awqaf praises ties with UAE

The minister's remarks came during a meeting recently held with a delegation from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, led by Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, in the presence of Ahmed Salem Al Qaisi, Member of the Emirati-Jordanian Aid Committee.

Dr. Arabiyat noted that there will be further cooperation between both sides across several charitable programmes, as well as in endowments, zakat, pilgrimages and other initiatives for the benefit of the community. The resources of his ministry in the areas of charity work, zakat and endowments are at the disposal of the foundation, with the aim of improving their cooperation, he added.

Al Sayegh presented the foundation’s activities in Jordan and highlighted its cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

The delegation also met with Major General Dr. Maeen Salama Al Habashneh, Director-General of the Royal Medical Services Department in the Jordanian Armed Forces, in the presence of Al Qaisi.

Al Habashneh explained the work performed by his department and its hospital, for both military personnel and civilians, and briefed the delegation about its local, regional and international role and achievements. He also presented an official invitation to the delegation to visit the department’s medical services institution and review its work procedures.

Al Sayegh noted the potential for cooperation between the department and the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Makotum Award for Medical Sciences and the Dubai Health Authority and its hospitals, as well as participating in the award’s annual medical conference.