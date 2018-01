Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, will chair the session which will be held at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The eighth session agenda will include reviewing reports from various committees, including the FNC Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee, which will present a report on the 'Federal Government Human Resources Policy'.

The FNC will discuss draft laws passed by the committees, as well as the UAE Central Bank Policy.