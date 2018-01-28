UAE Rulers mourn death of President Khalifa's mother

In separate statements issued on Sunday, the Rulers expressed their deep condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

In a statement issued by the Sharjah Ruler's Court, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, extended his sincere condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and the Al Nahyan family, asking Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.

.It also declared a 3-day mourning period in the Emirate of Sharjah, during which UAE flags will be flown at half mast



In a statement issued by the Ajman Ruler's Court, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, expressed his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and the entire Al Nahyan family, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace to bear their loss, and to rest the deceased in peace.

A 3-day mourning period in the Emirate of Ajman, during which UAE flags will be flown at half mast, was also announced.

In a statement issued by the Fujairah Ruler's Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, extended his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the Al Nahyan family, and the people of the UAE, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in peace.

The statement declared a 3-day mourning period in the Emirate of Fujairah, during which UAE flags will be flown at half mast.

In a statement issued by the Umm al-Qaiwain Ruler's Court, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm al-Qaiwain, expressed his sincere condolences to President Khalifa and the entire Al Nahyan family. He also asked God Almighty to accept the deceased in Paradise.

The Court has declared official a 3-day mourning period in the Emirate, where the UAE flag will be flown at half mast.

In a statement issued by the Ras al-Khaimah Ruler's Court, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, extended his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in peace.

A 3-day mourning period in the Emirate, where the UAE flag will be flown at half mast, was also announced.