Hospital for Rohingyas opens in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

The hospital was opened on Saturday in the presence of Abdullah Khamis Al Shamsi, Acting Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Bangladesh, and General Tan Sri Raja Affandi, Chief of Defence Force of Malaysia.

The fully-equipped hospital includes the latest medical supplies, an ambulance service, an intensive care unit, an X-ray room, as well as a laboratory and pharmacy.

Speaking to WAM, Saeed Mohammed Al Khamiri, who is heading a UAE delegation to Bangladesh, said that the hospital is a great example of the partnership between the UAE, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, adding that it will provide Rohingya women, children and the elderly, with the best diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive medical services. These are the main groups affected by disease as a result of the conflict.

The opening of the hospital is a result of the directives of the wise leadership to assist needy people around the world, regardless of race, religion or nationality, and is an example of the philanthropic culture of the UAE, laid down by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Al Khamiri added.