Launch of Al Yah 3 milestone on UAE's ambitious space programme: Al Shamsi

Yahsat, a leading global satellite operator based in the UAE, has confirmed the launch of Al Yah 3, the third satellite in the company’s fleet. The launch is a key achievement in Yahsat’s strategy to expand its Ka-band coverage across Africa and to establish a presence in Latin America.

Yahsat has provided significant services to a number of African schools, including healthcare services in remote areas through data communication via satellite, Al Shamsi added in statements marking the launch of Al Yah 3.

"The UAE has a rich track record of achievements in areas of satellite communications since the establishment of Al Thuraya," he added, noting that the company is providing clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two thirds of the world via satellite and across the globe through unique GSM roaming capabilities.