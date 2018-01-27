UAE Ambassador meets Chief Minister of Punjab

  Saturday 27, January 2018
Sharjah 24 – WAM: UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, received Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab (Pakistan), who praised the depth of ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

He termed the UAE-Pakistan ties, whose foundations were laid down by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as "strong." 

He said Sheikh Zayed held a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis and what he provided the country will remain alive in the conscience of the people. 

The UAE Ambassador stressed the importance of bolstering friendly bilateral relations in economic, trade and development assistance. He said the UAE, since it was founded, stands with Pakistan at all times, given the depth of historic bonds.