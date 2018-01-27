UAE Ambassador meets Chief Minister of Punjab

He termed the UAE-Pakistan ties, whose foundations were laid down by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as "strong."

He said Sheikh Zayed held a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis and what he provided the country will remain alive in the conscience of the people.

The UAE Ambassador stressed the importance of bolstering friendly bilateral relations in economic, trade and development assistance. He said the UAE, since it was founded, stands with Pakistan at all times, given the depth of historic bonds.