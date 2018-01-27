UAE condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Sharjah24 - WAM: The United Arab Emirates has condemned the suicide bombing that took place, on Saturday, in the center of Afghanistan capital, Kabul.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in a statement, on Saturday, expressed the country's vehement condemnation of these acts of terror, affirming the UAE's utter and steadfast rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism which target all without distinction as to religion or ethnicity. 

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's call on the international community to close ranks and uproot the evil of terrorism which threatens international peace and stability. 

The Ministry voiced full sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery.