The fifth 12-day heritage event was oragnised by Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club with the aim of preserving the achievements of the past, supporting the UAE's heritage and ancestral sports in line with its mission and values.

The competition attracted 1931 falcons and more than 275 falconers participating in 75 rounds of the best and fastest falcons in the world for cash prizes of AED25 million and 60 cars. Organsiations supporting and sponsoring the event were also hounored.