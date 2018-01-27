Liwa water reserve significant milestone for ensuring sustainable water supply: Hazza bin Zayed

"The directives given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, are the main driver behind ensuring sustainability at the water and electricity sector in line with the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030 and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, aimed at providing water security, social welfare and economic wellbeing for the entire country," said Sheikh Hazza after a field visit of the world's largest reserve of high quality desalinated water which has been secured in a network of 315 recovery wells lying up to 80 meters below the Liwa Desert.

The wells are fed by one of UAE’s longest water pipeline networks which runs the water from Shuweihat desalination plant at a rate of 7 million imperial gallons (approx. 32,000 m3) / day over 27 months.

The reserve, which has at its core an infiltration and recovery system sitting atop a natural fresh water underground aquifer, was first investigated in 2002.

Sheikh Hazaa commended the efforts made by Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity (ADWEA) in implementing the mega project, saying it is added to the track record of achievements made by the authority in this essential sector to the country's economy.

Present during the visit were Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Jassem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office;Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary-General, Environment Authority - Abu Dhabi (EAD); and Dr. Saif Saleh Al Sayari, Acting Director-General of ADWEA, in addition to a number of state officials.

The project was announced on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which recently concluded in the UAE capital.

The project ensures continuous water supply for Abu Dhabi city and Al Dhafra region and secures the reserve for future generations. Whenever needed, water from the 315 wells, lying up to 80 metres below ground, can be used to recover supplies at any time. The reserve now holds more than 26 million m3 of water (equivalent to 5.6 billion imperial gallons) that can bolster drinking water supply when needed.

"Long-term wellbeing of our communities is enhanced by the maintenance and enhancement of groundwater while being conscious that we need to progress additional recharge and recovery projects to optimize flexible allocation of water as required," said Razan Al Mubarak.