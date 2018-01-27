Committee of Consumer Protection reviews VAT impact

The minister’s remarks came at a meeting of the Higher Committee of Consumer Protection at the Ministry of Economy in Dubai recently.

"The committee received growing calls from the consumers during the first days of the VAT application. People had some concerns, but their worries have ebbed with the passage of time and by the end of the first fortnight of the application, the calls received by the committee declined from 3261 on the first day of the application to 493 on January 15," said the minister at the meeting.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), who attended the meeting, said the complaints received by the committee address three main issues: price hikes, tax registration numbers and erroneous calculation of VAT on some commodities.

"Traders and departments against whom the complaints were filed have been notified and were given a grace period to rectify their strategies as per the tax rules and condition," Al Bustani added.

"The committee is in constant follow-up of the market to prevent any violations and in case of any non-abidance, all legal measures have been taken against the violators," Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Undersecretary for Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Economy, who attended the meeting, said.