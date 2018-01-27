Ajman CP issues Resolution amending emirate's DED service fees

The Resolution stipulates that all fees prescribed to issue licences to practice economic activity within domestic settings, otherwise known as "Bedayat", shall be revoked.

This Resolution comes following the review of Emiri Decree No. 11 of 2011 regarding the issuance of the Financial Law of the Government of Ajman and its Executive Regulations and Emiri Decree No. 01 of 2015 regarding the Ajman Department of Economic Development and Emiri Decree No. 12 of 2015 regarding fees of the services of the Ajman Department of Economic Development, and was based on recommendations made by the Governor's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Head of the Ajman DED.

It also repeals any provisions contained in previous legislation that contradicts or contravenes the provisions of this Emiri Resolution.

The Emiri Resolution shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be circulated to the concerned authorities to act by the Resolution.