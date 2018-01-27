UAE launches winter campaign to aid Syrian refugees

The campaign is in line with the Year of Zayed 2018, as declared by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Embassy's media office said that the campaign would cover all provinces within Lebanon, especially border regions, where the most disadvantaged and marginalised are situated. The UAE Embassy will be running the campaign in cooperation with the Lebanese Ministry of the Displaced, and other agencies including the Lebanese Red Cross, High Relief Council, and Dar Al-Fatwa.

The campaign has begun its first phase in Arsal and Beirut and will continue across villages and towns of the North Governorate, as well as Bekaa, Tripoli, Sidon, and El Kharroub, with the aim to reach as many vulnerable persons as possible.

The aid mission seeks to help Syrian refugees and disadvantaged Lebanese communities by providing urgent relief supplies during winter, especially in light of the current cold weather in Lebanon.

This current campaign is the third to be launched by the UAE, as part of its commitment to provide necessary aid to displaced persons. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE has provided US$859,134,684 in aid response to the Syrian Crisis between 2012 and 2017.