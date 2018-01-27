UAE ambassador to Lebanon honoured by charity association

The recognition ceremony grouped together a number of Arab diplomats, donors and contributors to the Al Makassed Hospital in the presence of dignitaries and businessmen, as well as media professionals.

Amine El-Daouk, the association president, spoke volumes about the immense contributions provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to the healthcare sector and their eminent role in extending hand of help to the needy and poor in Lebanon. He as well hailed the humanitarian assistance offered by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, for establishing the Emirates School for Syrian students in the town of Qadriya, west of Beqa, Lebanon, recently.

"Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan built a legacy of giving that has been efficiently maintained by the UAE leadership across the years, and the association would not have been able to continue its contributions to the society but for the UAE support," he added.